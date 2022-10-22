ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

thesignpostwsu.com

Keeping the craft alive at Weber State

Students enrolled in Weber State University’s jewelry class met for the final time this semester on Oct. 19 to celebrate the completion of their final jewelry projects. Students shared snacks, put the finishing touches on their projects and discussed the future of the jewelry class at WSU. The jewelry...
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history

OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
OREM, UT
Lodging

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

