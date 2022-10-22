Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah vs. Washington State Prediction: Utes Take on the Cougars in Pac-12 After Dark Action on Thursday
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Utah Utes vs. Washington State Cougars Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
thesignpostwsu.com
Keeping the craft alive at Weber State
Students enrolled in Weber State University’s jewelry class met for the final time this semester on Oct. 19 to celebrate the completion of their final jewelry projects. Students shared snacks, put the finishing touches on their projects and discussed the future of the jewelry class at WSU. The jewelry...
Kalani Sitake won’t fire anyone midseason, but admits defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s role has changed
BYU football: Cougars coach Kalani Sitake shuffles some roles on his defensive staff in Provo, but insists they aren’t demotions
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
ksl.com
Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history
OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
utahstories.com
The Coop: A New Bar in Layton, Utah and A New Face of The Roosters Brewing
Last Thursday at 5 pm we headed in the middle of busy after-work traffic toward Layton. Why? The grand opening of The Coop. The Coop is a brand new concept by The Roosters Brewing Group and it is conveniently located next door to the Roosters Restaurant in Layton’s “Midtown”.
Lodging
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah
CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
