Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO