inforney.com
Texarkana Texas City Council Meeting proclaims Pro Bono Week
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council has proclaimed the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 29 as Pro Bono Week where volunteers recruited by the Lone Star Legal Aid and the Texas Bar Association can help out those who lack access to complex legal issues. In other...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
inforney.com
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
ktalnews.com
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover angrily addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock. “You lied to me that whole time, Taylor! That whole time!” Lana Addison...
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
marioncoherald.com
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
ktalnews.com
Fake confession letters revealed in Taylor Parker trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County got their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. Parker was...
ktoy1047.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
KLTV
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located. Premier High School in...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
tigertimesonline.com
Former color guard instructor faces federal & state charges
A former Texas High color guard instructor was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Texarkana Arkansas police. He fled from TISD police while being questioned at the Texarkana ISD Welcome Center located on Kennedy Ln where the district’s human resources office is located. While on his unsuccessful run, he claims to have thrown his phone out the window of his car while driving eastbound on Interstate 30. The Texarkana Arkansas Police searched for the phone but never recovered it.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Red River Parish man after deadly crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the man from Red River Parish who died following a crash late Saturday. Just after 10:00 p.m., Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta, was driving on the 11000 block of LA 1 near Caspiana when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Sims was ejected from his truck and mortally injured.
Cass County Jail cited in report claiming unsecured doors allowed inmate to escape for 3 days
CASS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas county jail has been cited in a state report claiming an "unsecured" doors allowed an inmate charged with murder to escape from custody over three days in August. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, broke out of the...
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
KTBS
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
Arkansas suspect in burglary, attempted rape arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday night in Texarkana.
