Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jsugamecocksports.com
Gamecocks Bounce Back And Finish 7th At Charlotte Invite
CONCORD, N.C. – The Jacksonville State women's golf team bounced back from a slow start on Monday to claim seventh in the inaugural Charlotte Invitational on Tuesday. The Gamecocks rallied after a morning 321, shooting a second-round 303 and a final-round 306 to climb up the leaderboard after posting a 54-hole score of 930 on the par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club. It was the first tournament ever hosted by Charlotte, whose women's golf team is just in its fifth season of competition.
Georgia players offer thoughts on moving Georgia-Florida rivalry out of Jacksonville
On Monday, Georgia and Florida put out a joint statement about the series' future in Jacksonville that led to plenty of speculation about what comes next in the rivalry’s future. A little later that day, two of Georgia’s veteran players gave their takes on what should happen next.
College Football News
Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Georgia (7-0), Florida (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Florida...
Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever
Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday. While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the...
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Accredits Kirby Smart
Florida's head coach Billy Napier praises Kirby Smart claiming he wouldn't be at Florida if it weren't for Smart.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia release joint statement about future of game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville as the contract runs through 2023 with options to expand in 2024 and 2025. They called it an important decision, and that both teams are focused on their current seasons. “Typically both schools...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Beaches In North Florida You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best beaches in North Florida? We have them all right here for you. We’ve narrowed down the list of North Florida beaches to bring you nothing but the best. From beaches in Pensacola to beaches near Jacksonville, there is something for everyone on this list.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Jefferson crosses party lines, backs T.K. Waters in Jacksonville Sheriff’s race
Jefferson was the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in the 2015 Sheriff's election. Cross-party endorsements continue in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, with a former Democratic candidate endorsing Republican T.K. Waters. “We need a Sheriff who will guide and lead the men and women who serve and protect us by enforcing the...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery
Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
pasconewsonline.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Flagler College
St. Johns County Residents are Fighting Back Development
With less than 5,000 residents, Elkton, Florida is the epitome of a small town. Home to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, this rural area with small communities and farmland holds onto southern living untouched by the modern development that has taken its hold on Jacksonville. This way of life is...
Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms. There are...
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
News4Jax.com
Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
Bar formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef is one step closer to opening
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The business formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef has a new owner and he's one step closer to opening the establishment. Bo's was known as the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in Duval County and it served the First Coast for 55 years. The establishment closed in 2019. When neighbors pass by the business, they see what it used to be.
Comments / 0