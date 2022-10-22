ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

jsugamecocksports.com

Gamecocks Bounce Back And Finish 7th At Charlotte Invite

CONCORD, N.C. – The Jacksonville State women's golf team bounced back from a slow start on Monday to claim seventh in the inaugural Charlotte Invitational on Tuesday. The Gamecocks rallied after a morning 321, shooting a second-round 303 and a final-round 306 to climb up the leaderboard after posting a 54-hole score of 930 on the par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club. It was the first tournament ever hosted by Charlotte, whose women's golf team is just in its fifth season of competition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Football News

Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Georgia (7-0), Florida (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever

Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday. While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the...
ATHENS, GA
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Beaches In North Florida You Must Visit

Are you looking for the best beaches in North Florida? We have them all right here for you. We’ve narrowed down the list of North Florida beaches to bring you nothing but the best. From beaches in Pensacola to beaches near Jacksonville, there is something for everyone on this list.
FLORIDA STATE
thejaxsonmag.com

Jaxlore: Ghosts of Evergreen Cemetery

Main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery. Founded in 1880, Evergreen Cemetery is Jacksonville’s oldest cemetery that’s still in operation. The 167-acre cemetery is the final resting place of 14 Jacksonville mayors, five governors of Florida, four U.S. senators, and even the city’s founder Isaiah D. Hart. It also contains the graves of tens of thousands of everyday Jaxsons from virtually every neighborhood, background, and walk of life. Represented there are veterans from many wars, survivors of the Titanic, paupers and plain folks. A walk through Evergreen Cemetery is a walk through 15 decades of Jacksonville history.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flagler College

St. Johns County Residents are Fighting Back Development

With less than 5,000 residents, Elkton, Florida is the epitome of a small town. Home to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, this rural area with small communities and farmland holds onto southern living untouched by the modern development that has taken its hold on Jacksonville. This way of life is...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

