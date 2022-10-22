Read full article on original website
The Latest: Storms tracking across Central Texas
A strong storm system moved into Texas late Thursday. This set the stage for widespread rain and storms today. Here's what's happening according to the 25 News Weather Team:. (10:17 a.m.) Heaviest rain now working through the Brazos Valley. Lingering light to moderate rain still pivoting through with the afternoon round building over West Texas. It'll stay soggy!
Showers start tonight, storms likely Friday
CENTRAL TEXAS — The next 24-48 hours will bring changes to Central Texas. It will start today as winds will increase out of the south. Expect south and southeast breezes through the afternoon approaching 15 mph at times. It will start sunny, but this afternoon and evening will bring increasing clouds into our area. It will be humid overnight with scattered showers developing.
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Brazos Valley Halloween Events
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be all sorts of entertainment and stores around Century Square will be handing out candy. Madi Poland, the Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said there will be a variety of games, costume contests, and more. “From the young to...
Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot
WACO, Texas — Someone in Waco hit the $500,000 jackpot, according to a tweet this week from the Texas Lottery. No additional details were provided in Thursday's Twitter message, but congrats to who won. 25 News will provide additional details should they become available.
Fort Hood troops train to get heavy-armored vehicles across water obstacles
FORT HOOD, Texas — For 20 years, the U.S. sent troops to fight in the deserts of the Middle East, but now the battlefield is changing. ”I would tell you that it’s a little bit more than that,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, III Corps Deputy Commanding General. “It’s a transition as our Army goes from a contingency fight to a large-scale combat operations fight, which is what we’re seeing right now in Europe and what we’ll do against a near-pier competitor.”
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
As political races go, candidates for the Texas State Board of Education are often overlooked, making their races a perennial wallflower in Texas politics. But this year, after a seismic conservative shift erupted in local school board races in suburbs across the state, more eyes are on who will be elected to the board that dictates what should be in teachers’ lesson plans in Texas’ 1,200 public school districts. Parents in some of these districts have become a vocal force coming out of the pandemic, questioning everything from why and when schools should close to what books are appropriate to be in school libraries to how thorough history lessons should be.
What's needed to fight increasing suicide rates among Hispanic adults
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The pandemic revealed a deep mental health care crisis across our country, but research shows some communities struggled with mental health more than others—even before COVID hit. New research found that between 2010 and 2020, the suicide rate among Hispanic adults increased by more than...
