WLOX
In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe. Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mark Mullen was at WLOX for several years as...
WLOX
WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe. Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If you're in...
WLOX
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM
WLOX
Biloxi Junior High students take a schooner field trip to learn about seafood industry history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Biloxi Junior High eighth graders started class aboard the Glenn L. Swetman on Monday. The students learned about schooners and the history they have in Biloxi. Natalie Carter was one of the students visiting the boat. She said learning about the boat in school is a lot different than being on it.
WLOX
LIVE: A look ahead of trial for Carl the Rooster murder suspect
WLOX
Harrison County fires under investigation
Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.
WLOX
Gautier’s Mullet Fest brings music, food and fun to the Singing River Mall
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s biggest festival is back at the Singing River Mall. Mullet Fest drew in quite the crowd. The festival had live music, food and tons of free games for children to play. Vera Ward and Berakate Wetterling are visiting with family. They say they were...
theadvocate.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
WLOX
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds. And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience. Of course, the fair has plenty of rides -...
WLOX
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
It’s been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
WLOX
Sea Wolves back on home ice Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi after a lengthy road trip to start the season against the Columbus River Dragons. The Sea Wolves are sitting at 1-1 on the season coming back from their trip in Binghamton. They dropped they opener 4-3 in overtime but...
WLOX
Plan a detour: Portion of Beauvoir Road set to close for sewer line repairs
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are bracing for a big road closure as Beauvoir Road set to shut down for months. The intersection will be closed beginning Nov. 1. “They’re going through and they’re updating water lines and sewer lines across down U.S. 90,” said Public Affairs Specialist John Majure.
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
WLOX
Our Lady Academy brings home 15th volleyball state title
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -Our Lady Academy can add another piece of hardware to the trophy case. The Lady Crescents came home with the 15th volleyball state title trophy over the weekend as they swept Alcorn Central for the 3A crown. It was a rematch of last year’s 3A...
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West
SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
Fast Casual
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening
Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
