Diamondhead, MS

WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor

The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe. Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach.
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM

It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
LIVE: A look ahead of trial for Carl the Rooster murder suspect

Harrison County fires under investigation

Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight

It’s been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we’ll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
Sea Wolves back on home ice Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi after a lengthy road trip to start the season against the Columbus River Dragons. The Sea Wolves are sitting at 1-1 on the season coming back from their trip in Binghamton. They dropped they opener 4-3 in overtime but...
Plan a detour: Portion of Beauvoir Road set to close for sewer line repairs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are bracing for a big road closure as Beauvoir Road set to shut down for months. The intersection will be closed beginning Nov. 1. “They’re going through and they’re updating water lines and sewer lines across down U.S. 90,” said Public Affairs Specialist John Majure.
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening

Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
