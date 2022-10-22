MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO