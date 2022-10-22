ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh men’s soccer falls to Drexel in final minute

The Lehigh men’s soccer team fell to Drexel 1-0 in the final minute of play on Oct. 25. The Mountain Hawks came into the match hoping to keep their Patriot League tournament hopes alive. However, both defenses in the first half kept the offenses in check. The Lehigh offense...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Spooktacular connects Lehigh and the South Side

Children and families in costumes strolled past the Alumni Memorial Building as they attended the Lehigh Community Service Organization’s annual Spooktacular event. These community members were welcomed by students from a variety of campus organizations running events including pumpkin carving, face painting, mini golf and more on Oct. 22.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise

READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
READING, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

LUPD awarded premier status of PA police agencies

The Lehigh University Police Department was awarded “premier agency” status of agencies in Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. Only 2% of agencies in the state earned this “top echelon” status, which requires re-accreditation at least five times. Of Pennsylvania’s 1,100 agencies, 147 are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) --  A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation

Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital

Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
LANSDALE, PA

