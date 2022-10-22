Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh men’s soccer falls to Drexel in final minute
The Lehigh men’s soccer team fell to Drexel 1-0 in the final minute of play on Oct. 25. The Mountain Hawks came into the match hoping to keep their Patriot League tournament hopes alive. However, both defenses in the first half kept the offenses in check. The Lehigh offense...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh women’s volleyball loses second rivalry match to Lafayette in four sets
Lehigh volleyball fell to rival Lafayette in four sets for the second time this season on Oct. 23 at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks found themselves down early in the first set after a 3-0 run from Lafayette, but a combined four service errors from the Leopards left the teams trading points to tie at 19.
thebrownandwhite.com
Spooktacular connects Lehigh and the South Side
Children and families in costumes strolled past the Alumni Memorial Building as they attended the Lehigh Community Service Organization’s annual Spooktacular event. These community members were welcomed by students from a variety of campus organizations running events including pumpkin carving, face painting, mini golf and more on Oct. 22.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise
READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
thebrownandwhite.com
LUPD awarded premier status of PA police agencies
The Lehigh University Police Department was awarded “premier agency” status of agencies in Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. Only 2% of agencies in the state earned this “top echelon” status, which requires re-accreditation at least five times. Of Pennsylvania’s 1,100 agencies, 147 are...
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
City of Philadelphia shuts down Lincoln Drive for cleanup
A traffic jam in Northwest Philadelphia Saturday was for good reason: the city shut down a two-mile stretch of Lincoln Drive for a cleanup.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
billypenn.com
No Election Day off for Temple; New rules for outdoor dining; Krasner expects impeachment kickoff | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Philly police face challenges in staffing, data collection. An audit requested by City Council found many difficulties faced by the Philadelphia Police Department...
Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation
Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
