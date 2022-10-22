Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Report: Magic Johnson leading group of investors to buy stake in Raiders
Magic Johnson, whose business empire includes a piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Burger King and Starbucks franchises, is looking to buy a part of the Raiders, according to a reports.
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo believes Aaron Judge’s contract is about to be ‘astronomical’
The New York Yankees finished their season on Sunday night against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Bombers didn’t secure a single win against Houston, who continues to be their kryptonite year in and year out during postseason baseball. However, management and the players need...
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
With their recent loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis expressed his frustration over Russell Westbrook and other teammates not making shots at the crucial time.
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
Popculture
Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement
When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League
The former Dodger continues to honor Vin Scully as he plays for a title in the KBO League
Magic Johnson on how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed as all-time scorer: ‘I don’t think well’
With LeBron James just 1,243 points shy of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when he's passed.
Comments / 0