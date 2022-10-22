ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence Unhappy News

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to take a step forward earlier this season, with some encouraging wins during the first couple of weeks. It's been back to the same frustration ever since, though. Jacksonville fell to 2-5 on the season with a close loss to the New York...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Dallas Cowboys replacing Michigan star with Ohio State star

The Dallas Cowboys got some very disappointing news this week when star cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot injury while recording an interception on Sunday and will need surgery. As a result, the Cowboys are replacing Lewis, a former Michigan Wolverines star, with a player from Michigan’s fierce rival team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

No. 1 Isaiah Collier shares the latest ahead of upcoming announcement

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 player in the country, is less than a month away from making his college decision between USC, UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler sat down with 247Sports to talk his latest thoughts on his schools and where he stands in his decision making process as the clock ticks down.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday

The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State defender placed on IR by New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby has been placed on injured reserve by the New Orleans Saints. Roby left Thursday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury, ESPN’s Field Yates and SaintsNews’ John Hendrix report. DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN writers rank top 5 Heisman candidates entering Week 9

QB C.J. Stroud – Ohio State. QB Caleb Williams – USC (Southern California) According to ESPN writers, two B1G playmakers are in the top five. Coming in second is Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. Stroud this season is 133-of-190 for a 70% completion rate, throwing for 2,023 yards,...
ALABAMA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians have some tough middle infield decisions to make

Two months ago, I wrote about Andres Gimenez’s 2022 breakout and how it was a critical factor in propelling the Guardians toward what would eventually be their first division title since 2018. Gimenez finished strong following that Aug. 30 writing, going on to bat .282/.387/.385 in his final 137 plate appearances.

