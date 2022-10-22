TAMPA, Fla, — (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. “As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don’t see a change there.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO