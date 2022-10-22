ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos make QB decision, elevate 2 players from practice squad

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Russell Wilson wanted to try to play through a hamstring injury against the New York Jets in Week 7, but the Denver Broncos have decided to take a cautious approach with their quarterback this weekend.

Wilson was downgraded from “questionable” to “out” on the team’s injury report on Saturday. After the QB was ruled out, Denver announced that Brett Rypien will start against New York on Sunday.

This will mark the second start of Rypien’s career. His first start was a 37-28 win over the Jets in 2020.

With Wilson set to be inactive, the Broncos elevated quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup. The team also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Denver also placed OLB Aaron Patrick (torn ACL) on injured reserve on Saturday and brought in four players for tryouts: OT Christian DiLauro, LB Emeke Egbule, DE Azur Kamara and LB Zach McCloud.

