FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SRHC earns recertification as Primary Stroke Center
Salina Regional Health Center has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). The certification comes as validation of the hospital’s efforts to enhance stroke care for the region following a thorough verification process. Salina Regional first became certified as a Primary...
K-State Salina, Great Plains Mfg. to host event for Salina area HS students
A special recruitment event at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will inform Salina area high school students and their parents about a scholarship opportunity only available through K-State Salina and its partnership with Great Plains Manufacturing. The event will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, in the...
Salina South theatre students collecting items for food bank
Salina South High School theatre students will be doing a different kind of trick or treating on Thursday. During the South High theatre department's Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat initiative, members of South High's Drama Club will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.
McPherson officer among latest to graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but this class is special numerically because it is our 300th basic training class,” said Executive Director Darin Beck. Beck, who has served as executive director since June of 2018, shared a little bit of KLETC history with the graduates. “In 1968 the legislature created KLETC by statute. They recognized that there was a need to formalize training in the state, and the first basic training class was held Feb. 26, 1968, to March 15, 1968.”
Flu shot clinic Saturday to include COVID-19 booster vaccine as well
Need a flu shot? How about a COVID-19 booster shot? Salina Family Healthcare Center has you covered!. The Outreach Team from Salina Family Healthcare is scheduled to have a flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Prescott Room of the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street. They also plan to have COVID-19 booster vaccines at the clinic.
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Smoky View 4-H members learn about club offices, give back to community
On Oct. 8, members of the Smoky View 4-H Club attended the annual Central Kansas District (CKD) Officer Training and Family Event at Salina South Middle School and learned more about the club offices they will have for this 4-H year. Members also participated in service projects to give back to their community.
Proclamations, public hearings among Salina City Commission agenda items
Proclamations, public hearings, and a resolution in support of Kansas Wesleyan University's Pioneer Hall being included on historic registers are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County...
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum poinsettia sale to benefit events, programs
As the holidays approach, take advantage of the cheer that the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum’s colorful poinsettias and greenery wreaths bring. The annual Poinsettia Sale helps make possible the Smoky Hill Museum’s educational programs and events for many students, children, and families. The museum’s poinsettias are...
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Assefa, Abenazer Daniel; 26; Denver, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
Argument leads to arrest of Salina man on requested drug charges
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested drug charges after an incident late Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of S. Second Street at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a domestic dispute. A woman and her boyfriend,...
Peterbilt hauling trailer crashes on I-70 west of Salina; driver injured
A 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo., was injured in a single-vehicle wreck early this morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander reported Tuesday that the man was driving a 1998 Peterbilt with an empty 53-foot box trailer eastbound on I-70 when the tractor-trailer rig crossed into the median, then the westbound lanes, and struck a turnaround in the median. The tractor-trailer rig then went into the north ditch, striking a concrete culvert.
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times
The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
Police looking for person who fired shot in SE Salina Saturday
Police are investigating an incident of a shot being fired in a southeast Salina neighborhood Saturday night. A person who lives on Wildcat Circle told police that he was inside his home when he heard a gunshot. When he looked out, he saw a man standing in the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
A local man was booked into jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday night in west central Salina. A Saline County deputy stopped a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of W. Prescott Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev
The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Dan Helm!
Congratulations to Dan Helm of Salina, the Week 7 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Dan, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to...
