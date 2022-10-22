Stuff the Bus school supplies drive raised more than $100,000 in donations for children experiencing homelessness

Read full article on original website
Related
Escondido Union School District receives $16M donation from philanthropist
The Escondido Union School District announced in a press release Tuesday it received a $16 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
San Diego weekly Reader
Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children
On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Wait times reach 6 hours as Rady Children's ER is inundated with sick kids
SAN DIEGO — Over the last few days, Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing a spike in sick kids. The number of visits to the Emergency department has almost doubled in the past two weeks. This has caused the wait time to double as well. The hospital says if you are considering taking your child to the ER, you may have to wait up to six hours.
NBC San Diego
Mira Mesa High School Students, Staff Warned of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure
San Diego County health officials announced Monday some individuals at Mira Mesa High School may have been exposed to tuberculosis. San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) are working together to notify those who were possibly exposed to the illness. The potential exposure period at the school is from March 27 to June 14, according to the county.
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County to vote on data-driven homeless prevention plan
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed an analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. The Homelessness Prevention Program would help county employees evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed. The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide on the proposal. The proposal also calls for the County Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals.
Rady Children’s Hospital faces challenge with respiratory illnesses
Rady Children’s Hospital has seen a significant increase of cases of respiratory illnesses in children that’s requiring one or two nights stay - which is putting a strain on the health center.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County High School Students can win a free laptop through MTS essay contest
The San Diego Metropolitan System announced its annual Laptop Scholarship Essay contest for San Diego County High School Students to have the opportunity to win a brand new laptop. San Diego County high school Students are asked to write a persuasive essay about the Youth Opportunity Pass Pilot Program launched...
‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined
The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
countynewscenter.com
Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
Reward Offered for Info on 2 Dogs Left to Die at Buena Vista Lagoon
San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 Tuesday for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container...
Volunteers Needed as Wreaths Across America Returns to Miramar National Cemetery
On December 17, , 2022, Wreaths Across America (WAA) will be at Miramar National Cemetery to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud. WWA coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Humane Society seeks tips on felony animal cruelty case
The San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement Team is asking for the public’s help with any information that leads to an arrest in felony animal cruelty. According to SDHS authorities, two emancipated dogs were found on Oct. 18 in a shipping container left near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. A public works employee found the dogs near Jefferson St. at Lagoon View Dr. and contacted Oceanside Police, who then contacted the San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement.
'Fentanyl can be in any street drug' | Board of Supervisors considering plan to tackle opioid crisis
SAN DIEGO — County supervisors will consider a new plan to tackle the opioid crisis in San Diego County during their Tuesday meeting. Nationwide, drug overdose deaths have surged year after year with more than 900 San Diegans losing their lives last year. San Diego County plans to fund...
Custody battle over missing Chula Vista mom’s children
The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete has been seeking custody and more visitation from the very beginning of this horrific ordeal. On Monday, they asked for a trial to force the issue.
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
