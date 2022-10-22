ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Stuff the Bus school supplies drive raised more than $100,000 in donations for children experiencing homelessness

By Sarah Berjan
chulavistatoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas parents debate drag shows for school children

On September 12 Encinitas Union School District sent an email to all district parents advertising a “family-friendly” drag show for their kids, setting off a month-long firestorm of complaints that led to a protest at the district board meeting October 11. The subject line read “School Announcements and...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Mira Mesa High School Students, Staff Warned of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure

San Diego County health officials announced Monday some individuals at Mira Mesa High School may have been exposed to tuberculosis. San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) are working together to notify those who were possibly exposed to the illness. The potential exposure period at the school is from March 27 to June 14, according to the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County to vote on data-driven homeless prevention plan

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed an analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. The Homelessness Prevention Program would help county employees evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed. The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide on the proposal. The proposal also calls for the County Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined

The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
POWAY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society seeks tips on felony animal cruelty case

The San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement Team is asking for the public’s help with any information that leads to an arrest in felony animal cruelty. According to SDHS authorities, two emancipated dogs were found on Oct. 18 in a shipping container left near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. A public works employee found the dogs near Jefferson St. at Lagoon View Dr. and contacted Oceanside Police, who then contacted the San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy