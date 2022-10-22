ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

acusports.com

Soccer closes season this week with a pair of matches

WATCH (ESPN+) ABILENE – The ACU soccer team closes out the 2022 season this week with a pair of matchups in WAC play. The games are moved up a day on the final week of the regular season, so the Wildcats (4-8-4, 0-6-3 WAC) head down to Edinburg, Texas to take on UTRGV on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. before returning to Elmer Gray Stadium for the season finale against SFA on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Saturday's game is presented by Bontke Brothers Construction. Both games this weekend will air on ESPN+.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
SWEETWATER, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BigCountryHomepage

‘It gives me more hope in our electoral system’: Taylor County voters wrap up day 1 of early voting feeling more secure in paper-based voting machines

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of early voting in Taylor County came to a close with more than 2,500 residents voting. At all seven polling locations in Abilene, a new paper auditing system has seemed to be received very well by the voters. “It’s one of the easiest ways I’ve ever had to […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night

Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

The Local makes preparations to reopen

The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County announces ‘Operation: Green Light’ ahead of Veterans Day, asks residents to take part

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day. In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties. In Taylor County, commissioners plan […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
ABILENE, TX

