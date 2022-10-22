Read full article on original website
Soccer closes season this week with a pair of matches
WATCH (ESPN+) ABILENE – The ACU soccer team closes out the 2022 season this week with a pair of matchups in WAC play. The games are moved up a day on the final week of the regular season, so the Wildcats (4-8-4, 0-6-3 WAC) head down to Edinburg, Texas to take on UTRGV on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. before returning to Elmer Gray Stadium for the season finale against SFA on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Saturday's game is presented by Bontke Brothers Construction. Both games this weekend will air on ESPN+.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
The Independent candidate challenging Jodey Arrington
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting in Texas officially kicked off today. In Abilene, voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of various races, propositions, and ordinances. In the race for District 19 United States Representative Abilene will have to decide between Republican incumbent candidate Jodey Arrington and the Independent candidate Nathan Lewis. […]
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
Abilene BBQ joint & bakery say inflation, bird flu is raising food prices ahead of Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You can’t have Thanksgiving without the star of the meal, the turkey. But this year, you might have to go without. With inflation, supply chain shortages and the avian flu; the cost of turkeys has skyrocketed – that’s if you can even find one in Abilene markets. According to the United […]
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
‘It gives me more hope in our electoral system’: Taylor County voters wrap up day 1 of early voting feeling more secure in paper-based voting machines
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of early voting in Taylor County came to a close with more than 2,500 residents voting. At all seven polling locations in Abilene, a new paper auditing system has seemed to be received very well by the voters. “It’s one of the easiest ways I’ve ever had to […]
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
Taylor County announces ‘Operation: Green Light’ ahead of Veterans Day, asks residents to take part
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day. In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties. In Taylor County, commissioners plan […]
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
