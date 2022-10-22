ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Dallas Hospital Shooting That Killed 2 Employees

Methodist Hospital Police arrested a man they say fatally shot two employees at a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, officials say. The man arrested Saturday afternoon was identified by police as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez. He is accused of killing two nurses inside the Labor and Delivery unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and is now facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
DALLAS, TX
Watch Rhino Have a Blast In the Mud and Rain at Texas Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
