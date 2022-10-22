ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

ACC football power rankings: Clemson holds firm at No. 1 after Syracuse comeback win

Clemson came back from 11 points down in the third quarter to beat Syracuse 27-21, and did so by Dabo Swinney benching D.J. Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik. While Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei is the quarterback after the game, it was undoubtedly a move that sparked the team. Clemson moved to 8-0 and controls its destiny in the ACC Atlantic Division, holding firm at No. 1 in this week's ACC Power Rankings.
CLEMSON, SC
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse 86, Indiana (PA) 68

Some thoughts after Syracuse put together a strong second half rally to defeat Indiana University of Pennsylvania in an exhibition game on Tuesday night, 86-68. First thing of the top, there really shouldn’t be anything taken as an absolute from this (or any single) game, as it is a very small sample size. That said…
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Orange name captains for 2022-23 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
Syracuse.com

DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
