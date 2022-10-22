ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamerheadquarters

Comments / 0

Related
Gamerheadquarters

A Plague Tale: Requiem Review

This is the second entry within the A Plague Tale series following once again, Amicia who is paired with her younger brother Hugo. The two have been enjoying some calming moments, but with a plague on their heels it’s only a minimal amount of time before the rats appear once more.
Gamerheadquarters

NHL 23 Review

After the previous year’s improvements we’re given what’s essentially the most minimal change-up I believe we’ve ever seen within this EA Sports hockey series. I’ve been playing the games for a couple decades now and outside of the awkward late gen same game, different roster scenario I really don’t think we’ve come across such a light set of improvements or adjustments.
Gamerheadquarters

Gamerheadquarters

136
Followers
220
Post
598
Views
ABOUT

Gamerheadquarters is your Source for Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile IOS with Gaming Reviews, Articles, News, Previews and Stories Also covering popular Movies; Series, Netflix Originals, Gear, Tech, Devices and Toys. Providing content on these areas throughout the year with unique reviews, pieces and travel.

 https://gamerheadquarters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy