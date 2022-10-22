Read full article on original website
A Plague Tale: Requiem Review
This is the second entry within the A Plague Tale series following once again, Amicia who is paired with her younger brother Hugo. The two have been enjoying some calming moments, but with a plague on their heels it’s only a minimal amount of time before the rats appear once more.
NHL 23 Review
After the previous year’s improvements we’re given what’s essentially the most minimal change-up I believe we’ve ever seen within this EA Sports hockey series. I’ve been playing the games for a couple decades now and outside of the awkward late gen same game, different roster scenario I really don’t think we’ve come across such a light set of improvements or adjustments.
"The School For Good And Evil" Cast Played A Game Of Who's Who, And I Just Love Them Even More Now
I'd watch them in anything!
