ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
OHIO STATE
Charlotte Stories

Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States

Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?

We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
electrek.co

Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion

Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
CHARLESTON, SC
constructiondive.com

Biden awards $2.8B to boost domestic EV battery supply

President Joe Biden announced $2.8 billion in grants on Wednesday to expand U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries, with some awards going to suppliers of major auto companies including Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Twenty companies received grants ranging from $50 million to over $480 million under the first round of funding...
WASHINGTON STATE
gmauthority.com

Toyota Allegedly Revising Its EV Product Strategy

As GM continues its transition to an all-electric portfolio, several other major automakers are also making strides in the EV segment, including Toyota, which, according to one recent report, is now considering a more aggressive EV strategy in light of greater-than-anticipated EV demand and falling manufacturing costs. Back in December...
torquenews.com

How Will Tesla Get to 1,000 GWh of Battery Supply?

Tesla and Elon Musk have a huge goal to get to 1,000 GWh of battery supply. How will Tesla do this?. How Will Tesla Get to 1,000 GWh of Battery Supply?. Elon Musk said that Tesla would work tirelessly to reach the a 1,000 GWh of battery supply in the United States, in order to satisfy the inflation reduction act. Will Tesla be able to do this?

Comments / 0

Community Policy