South Jordan, UT

This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5q0T_0ijIFCBt00
A Halloween themed “Stranger Things” house in South Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

There’s a spooky “Stranger Things” house in Utah — and we’re not talking about the home of Suzie Bingham , Dustin’s BYU-loving girlfriend from summer camp who lives in Salt Lake City.

In South Jordan, “Stranger Things” fans will find a house completely devoted to the Upside Down — complete with a “Welcome to Hawkins” sign; the Christmas lights Joy Byers used to communicate with her son, Will, in Season 1; a Hellfire Club poster; Eddie Munson and his life-saving guitar ; a Reagan & Bush ’84 campaign sign; an entranced Max who is under Vecna’s curse; Max’s letter to her brother, Billy; Vecna’s grandfather clock; and a Demogorgon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Xgpz_0ijIFCBt00
According to multiple videos shared on TikTok, viewers can tune in to 88.5 FM for a “Stranger Things”-themed soundtrack as they take a look around.

The house has racked up more than 1 million views on TikTok, and is located at 5087 Lake Terrace Ave., in South Jordan, according to the Utah Salt Lake City Food Instagram account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXu4M_0ijIFCBt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vDe1_0ijIFCBt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEYCD_0ijIFCBt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIYbN_0ijIFCBt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZWrC_0ijIFCBt00
What’s the latest on ‘Stranger Things’?

“Stranger Things” does not yet have a release date for its fifth and final season.

The fourth season left a lot of unanswered questions — especially regarding the fate of Max, who ended up in a coma and was presumably blinded after offering herself up as bait to Vecna, the Deseret News reported. The final season will likely face a final showdown between Vecna and the “Stranger Things” teens.

The final season will also return to the show’s roots, being set entirely in Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, previously told Entertainment Weekly .

“We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1,” Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly . “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 — there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

