The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
MLB
Tigers' Workman breaks through with grand 2-HR game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Gage Workman’s first starting gig since turning 23 years old also marked the first multihomer outing of his pro career during Salt River’s 12-0 victory over Scottsdale at Scottsdale Stadium on Tuesday night. Workman, who celebrated his birthday Monday, swatted a solo home run to...
Report: Detroit Tigers make changes to medical staff
The Detroit Tigers are making some changes following an injured-riddled 2022. The Detroit Tigers had an ungodly amount of injuries during the 2022 season, causing them to use a whopping 17 different starting pitchers, which tied a major league record. This has seemingly caused the organization to make some changes to its medical staff.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of the Paul Bunyan Trophy
ESPN’s Football Power Index is leaning heavily to one side of the Michigan-Michigan State matchup. FPI gives Michigan a 90.2% to win the matchup. The Wolverines have an FPI rating of 22.1, while the Spartans have an FPI of only 6.4. This means that on a neutral field against an average opponent, the Wolverines would be projected to win by 22.1 points on average.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 best prep football first-round playoff matchups in Detroit area
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Prep football playoffs filled with good first-round games. It seems like it was yesterday that high...
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland
Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
fox2detroit.com
SportsWorks - 10-23-22 -- Woody with Pat Caputo & John Niyo talking Lions, Wings, Pistons and UM/MSU
Pat Caputo of 97.1 FM and John Niyo of The Detroit News stop by to break down the Lions loss to the Cowboys. They also discuss the Red Wings who havn't lossed in regulation yet this season. Then it's on to the Pistons and the build up of the Michigan St./Michigan game next week in Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
Top takeaways from Metro Detroit first round football playoff matchups
The state district football pairings are set and there are a ton of Metro Detroit coverage area teams gearing up for what they hope to be a special playoff run. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Metro Detroit area in the wake of Selection Sunday’s aftermath.
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades
Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee voting surges in GOP-leaning counties, slower in Detroit
More than 770,000 voters have returned an absentee ballot, an increase of 340,000 over 2018. Some of the biggest increases in are in Republican leaning counties. The rise is less profound in Detroit, a Democratic hotspot. Michigan is on pace to set a record for absentee voting in a gubernatorial...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market
(CBS DETROIT)- Over 110 breweries and 600 beers were featured at Saturday's 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival."The whole beer community is my favorite thing," says Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham.Graham says the comradery among craft beer drinkers is unmatched. The festival returns to Eastern Market where breweries across the entire state of Michigan show up to show beer connoisseurs what they're all about. "They're here tasting beers, having a good time, being with their friends. It's fun to watch people. Everybody's really friendly," Graham added.Victor Lambert has been a Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member since 2002, giving...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
MSNBC
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
