Detroit, MI

MLB

Tigers' Workman breaks through with grand 2-HR game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Gage Workman’s first starting gig since turning 23 years old also marked the first multihomer outing of his pro career during Salt River’s 12-0 victory over Scottsdale at Scottsdale Stadium on Tuesday night. Workman, who celebrated his birthday Monday, swatted a solo home run to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FanSided

Report: Detroit Tigers make changes to medical staff

The Detroit Tigers are making some changes following an injured-riddled 2022. The Detroit Tigers had an ungodly amount of injuries during the 2022 season, causing them to use a whopping 17 different starting pitchers, which tied a major league record. This has seemingly caused the organization to make some changes to its medical staff.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of the Paul Bunyan Trophy

ESPN’s Football Power Index is leaning heavily to one side of the Michigan-Michigan State matchup. FPI gives Michigan a 90.2% to win the matchup. The Wolverines have an FPI rating of 22.1, while the Spartans have an FPI of only 6.4. This means that on a neutral field against an average opponent, the Wolverines would be projected to win by 22.1 points on average.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lanthorn.com

Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland

Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
ALLENDALE, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market

(CBS DETROIT)- Over 110 breweries and 600 beers were featured at Saturday's 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival."The whole beer community is my favorite thing," says Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham.Graham says the comradery among craft beer drinkers is unmatched. The festival returns to Eastern Market where breweries across the entire state of Michigan show up to show beer connoisseurs what they're all about. "They're here tasting beers, having a good time, being with their friends. It's fun to watch people. Everybody's really friendly," Graham added.Victor Lambert has been a Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member since 2002, giving...
DETROIT, MI
MSNBC

Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

