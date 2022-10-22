Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
Eric Bellinger Is Unhealthily Devoted In “Obsession” Music Video
Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.” In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life. More from VIBE.comJeremih Pinpoints "Changes" In New Single And VisualBud'da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street's 'Mecha Builders' Theme SongHitMaka...
Katy Perry Goes Viral for Robotic Mid-Show Eye Glitch
Singer Katy Perry just finished her "Play" residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, but something that happened during one of the last shows had the internet going crazy. One fan captured the moment when Perry's right eye appeared to close and stay shut on its own, despite her best efforts to pry it open.
We interrupt your week to bring you the L.A. Dance Project serving looks
Dance gives your whole body the chance to speak. Fashion unlocks. To celebrate LADP's "Dance Reflections," Sister Kokoro styled eight of the performers in L.A. brands. The result? Well...a very L.A. affair.
Here Are The 21 Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
"Ugh, as if!" —Netflix at me while I search for Clueless, which is leaving this month.
Comments / 0