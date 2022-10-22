ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Sailing selected to all three Fall Nationals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown sailing teams have been selected to participate in the Open Match Race, Open Singlehanded, and Women's Singlehanded Fall National Championships. The Bears are the only team from New England that will be present at all three events. The Open Singlehanded Nationals will be held from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men' tennis completes competition at Super Regionals, Dartmouth Invite

PROVIDENCE, RI. – The Brown men's tennis team competed at ITA Super Regionals and the Dartmouth Invite this weekend. Niraj Komatineni went 1-1 in singles at Super Regionals, while Chun Lam went undefeated in singles at the Dartmouth Invite, going 3-0 in singles competition. Full results from both events...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Bears Blank URI 2-0 to take Cross Town Cup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A first half goal from Michael Chung and a second half marker from Kojo Dadzie helped lift the Bears to a 2-0 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Henrik Weiper posted a clean sheet in goal with two saves to help the Bears...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's soccer hosts Rhode Island, Princeton this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Rhode Island this Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Princeton this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Sunday's game will air on ESPNU. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Iginla Captures Rookie of the Week Honors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – After posting three points through her first two collegiate games, Brown freshman forward Jade Iginla has been named the ECAC's Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Iginla scored the Bears first goal of the year in last Friday's season opener against Stonehill,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's Crew Closes Fall Slate at Head of the Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Brown Bears closed the fall slate with two days of racing at the 57th Head of the Charles Regatta on Saturday and Sunday. The Bears had six boats compete over the weekend: four eights and two fours, with the club crews competing on Saturday and the Championship crews on Sunday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
brownbears.com

Sailing completes weekend of events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed in five events over the weekend, compiling a pair of top two finishes. The team took fourth out of 18 at the Atlantic Coast Championship. Connor Nelson and Isabel Cox sailed in Division A, while Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong were in Division B.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy