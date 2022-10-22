Montana State amazingly racked up record-breaking 4 (!!) safeties off Weber State’s terrible snaps

Weber State did anything but playing it safe against Montana State.

The Wildcats struggled mightily with avoiding their own end zone against the Bobcats, with the latter recording a FCS-record four safeties during Saturday’s game in Bozeman.

It’s baffling to think about letting up more than one safety in a game, much less four. FOUR.

Yet, that’s the situation Weber State found itself in after the day’s fourth botched snap (?!) sent the ball hurling toward the end zone at the top of the third quarter to add another two points to Montana State’s tally. It has to be the strangest special teams failure for a football team this college football season.

How do you accidentally sabotage your own punt team so many times?

You can relive the other three botched-snaps-for-safeties below.

Per the official FCS stat sheet, it’s indeed a record for safeties in a single game with four.

Just looking at this broken down in a score-by-score sequence is bizarre enough on its own.

Seriously, though, you don’t win football games if you let up four safeties. That had to have been in the grand football rulebook when the game was drawn up all those years ago.

Hats off to Montana State, but it’s hard to qualify too much this as an accomplishment for the Bobcats. It seems much, much more like a Weber State face plant for the ages.

And the Wildcats ended up losing, 43-38.