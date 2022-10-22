Oregon 'Shout' tradition is one of the coolest things happening in college football

If you follow Oregon football closely, you likely know about the school’s “Shout” tradition.

For those unaware, the fans inside Autzen Stadium join in unison between the third and fourth quarters of home football games to do a little singing. The song? “Shout,” from the movie Animal House, which took place on Oregon’s campus back in 1978.

The ritual originated at Autzen in 2010 and has become one of the cooler college football traditions.

It feels even cooler when the Ducks are playing in a big game and when the atmosphere is electric, like when they hosted the undefeated and No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Just look:

Immaculate vibes. Apparently, the vibes travel outside of Autzen, too.

Here’s Sabrina Ionescu leading “Shout” on the set of College GameDay:

The tradition isn’t going anywhere, and you can thank Oregon for thinking of those green and yellow ducks each time you hear this song going forward.