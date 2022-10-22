When Jack Welch died at the age of 82 in March of 2020, his widow lost not only the love of her life but also her intellectual partner and collaborator. Ever since the beginning of their relationship nearly 19 years earlier in 2001, Suzy Welch and her husband, the legendary CEO who led General Electric Co, for two decades, had been bound by the hip and the mind. They began each morning devouring newspapers together, debating the motives and the wisdom of the subjects in various stories.

