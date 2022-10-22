ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Concludes Fall Schedule at Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Niagara women's golf program wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 16th out of 16 finish at the Lehigh Invitational at the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Purple and White posted a 36-hole team score of 676.
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Both Tennis Teams Sweep Daemen at Home

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Tennis teams hosted Daemen on Sunday afternoon, the Purple Eagles downed the Wildcats 7-0 in both men's and women's. The duo of Trevor Masi and Tanner Bedard started the day off well for Niagara as they won the opening doubles match 6-1.
AMHERST, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

This Week in Niagara Athletics: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

• The Purple Eagles will play the 36-hole Lehigh Invitational in Bethlehem, Pa., at the Grace Course at the Saucon Valley Country Club. The two-round event will conclude on Tuesday. Men's Soccer | Twitter | Instagram | Schedule | Stats. • Niagara will host Marist on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at
LEWISTON, NY

