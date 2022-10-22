ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Concludes Fall Schedule at Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Niagara women's golf program wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 16th out of 16 finish at the Lehigh Invitational at the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Purple and White posted a 36-hole team score of 676. Marina...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Both Tennis Teams Sweep Daemen at Home

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Tennis teams hosted Daemen on Sunday afternoon, the Purple Eagles downed the Wildcats 7-0 in both men's and women's. The duo of Trevor Masi and Tanner Bedard started the day off well for Niagara as they won the opening doubles match 6-1. Jorge Sedeno and...
AMHERST, NY
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals draw against No. 1 seed Buffalo

Found the outside pass. Takes the shot across the box through defenders and past the goalkeeper. Rolling towards the goal line and fans start to cheer, but cleared by a Buffalo defender at the last second. First-year forward Delany Caldwell attempted to even the playing field in the 61st minute...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo

Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
foodgressing.com

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
thegrowlingwolverine.org

New York Pumpkin Becomes the Heaviest Pumpkin in the Nation

As Halloween creeps closer, more and more people are beginning to harvest their pumpkins for competitions and carving. On Oct. 1, 2022 a massive 2,554 pound pumpkin was grown in New York. The gargantuan pumpkin easily took the name “Heaviest Pumpkin in the Nation.”. Scott Andrusz only had intentions...
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
BUFFALO, NY

