NU Purple Eagles.com
Niagara Concludes Fall Schedule at Lehigh Invitational
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Niagara women's golf program wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 16th out of 16 finish at the Lehigh Invitational at the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Purple and White posted a 36-hole team score of 676. Marina...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Both Tennis Teams Sweep Daemen at Home
Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Tennis teams hosted Daemen on Sunday afternoon, the Purple Eagles downed the Wildcats 7-0 in both men's and women's. The duo of Trevor Masi and Tanner Bedard started the day off well for Niagara as they won the opening doubles match 6-1. Jorge Sedeno and...
Long basketball road coming full circle for Jamestown alum James Rojas
(WIVB) – James Rojas knows a thing or two about adversity. Rojas graduated from Jamestown High School in 2017 as a star basketball player, but didn’t see much recruitment. He ended up at Hutchinson Community College, a junior college located in Kansas. He got his college basketball career started there, blossoming into a star in […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals draw against No. 1 seed Buffalo
Found the outside pass. Takes the shot across the box through defenders and past the goalkeeper. Rolling towards the goal line and fans start to cheer, but cleared by a Buffalo defender at the last second. First-year forward Delany Caldwell attempted to even the playing field in the 61st minute...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo
Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Buffalo Does Not Appreciate Fast Food Chain’s New Sauce
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
New York Pumpkin Becomes the Heaviest Pumpkin in the Nation
As Halloween creeps closer, more and more people are beginning to harvest their pumpkins for competitions and carving. On Oct. 1, 2022 a massive 2,554 pound pumpkin was grown in New York. The gargantuan pumpkin easily took the name “Heaviest Pumpkin in the Nation.”. Scott Andrusz only had intentions...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
