Shanghai, China, on Wednesday became the first location in the world to begin administering an inhalable version of the COVID-19 vaccine, The Associated Press reported. The vaccine is given in the form of a mist sucked into the mouth. It is available to residents of Shanghai free of charge, though it is currently only being given as a booster to those who have previously been vaccinated, according to a statement from Shanghai city officials obtained by AP. Chinese officials posted a video on social media appearing to show the process behind the oral vaccination, including what appeared to be people inhaling the contents of a...

27 MINUTES AGO