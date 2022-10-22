In terms of employment outcomes for MBAs graduating from the top business schools in 2020, everyone suffered, but some schools suffered more than others. Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business was certainly in this unfortunate group. Just 79% of Mendoza’s Class of 2020 MBA grads had job offers within three months of graduation, down from 92% in 2019, and only 78% had accepted, down from 89.5%.

