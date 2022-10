Water flies in the air as freshman Gabe Eschbach competes in the men's 100-meter fly. Eschbach took second place in the event. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Eight teams came together Saturday in West Lafayette for the Indiana Intercollegiate swim and dive competition. Both Purdue's women's and men's teams took home first place, racking up 792.5 and 717 points, respectively.

The women's team swept on the diving board, taking first through fourth places on one meter springboard and first through fifth places on the three meter springboard event.