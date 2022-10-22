Read full article on original website
FIRST LOOK at the Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming SOON to Disney World
Sometimes Disney World Annual Passholders can get some very special perks!. We’ve seen Disney release exclusive magnets, offer limited-time benefits at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and even provide a 25% discount on shopDisney between October 20th through October 31st. A NEW Annual Passholder-exclusive offering is coming soon to Disney World and we finally have a first look!
ALERT: A Popular 50th Anniversary Item Is BACK in Magic Kingdom!
It’s a joyous day when popular Disney merchandise comes back in stock!. Despite the 50th Anniversary going on for just over a year now, we’re still seeing new merchandise released frequently. Orange Bird Crocs became available earlier this month, and now there’s a whole Disney x Vans collection as well! We’ve also seen lots of popular items that have run out, but some of them restock when we least expect it. So imagine how we felt when we walked into Magic Kingdom today and found a popular water bottle back in stock!
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat
Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
A NEW Disney Holiday Tote Is Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Holiday decorations are being set up in the parks already and many of us have begun to pull out our festive clothes for the season. If you’re looking for...
Why You’ll Want to Look UP in Magic Kingdom Tomorrow
If you’re visiting Disney World this week, you’re in for a special surprise. Sometimes Disney surprises us a lot — they do things we never expected, show us things we never thought we’d see in the parks, or introduce us to a little extra pixie dust that can change our lives! There are times you walk into a park day and discover you get something extra special, or you can follow DFB and we’ll tell you when special events are happening — like the Thunderbirds flying over Magic Kingdom this Thursday!
Two Big Reasons You Might See An Empty Disney World in 2023
In 2022, we saw a BIG surge in crowds at Disney World. Disney executives said that the parks were more in demand than ever, and they weren’t wrong. In fact, only recently have we seen a glimpse of the normal ebb and flow of crowds that we’re used to seeing throughout the year.
How Busy Is Disney World At Christmastime?
Well, we’re about to get into the ho-ho-ho-holiday spirit because it will soon be Christmastime at Disney World!. We’re ready to see all the pretty decorations, enjoy some fabulous food and entertainment from the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and go to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. But the holidays also bring something else to Disney World: crowds. So just how busy will Disney World be during the holidays?
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Something for Everyone on Your Gift List
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re back at Disney’s Animal Kingdom taking in all the sights and sounds of this adventurous park. Between snacks, attractions, and shopping — there’s almost always something new to see. It’s important to stay in-the-know if you’ve got an upcoming Disney World trip planned, so let’s take a look at what’s new at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
How to Save $100 Per NIGHT on Your Next Disney World Trip!
Get ready to plan your next trip to Disney World AND save some cash!. At any given time, there may be a number of discounts offered for those heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Recently, we’ve seen a special offer announced for 2023 vacations (for a select group) and more discounts revealed. But now we’ve got all the details YOU need to know about a deal that could help you save some serious cash on your next trip.
What’s New at EPCOT: Garlic OYSTER Chips and Figment Merch!
Welcome to the Disney World park going through the most change right now — EPCOT!. EPCOT has been going through a major transformation — the park is seeing new rides, new restaurants, new attractions, and even got new “neighborhoods” at the front of the park. We’ve been keeping an eye on all of the updates, big and small, and we’re here to share them with you today!
DFB Video: Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World
What should you never — and I mean NEVER — do on a Disney World vacation?. Let’s find out how to avoid RUINING your dream vacation, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World. Are you...
Why You Should Rent an RV For Your Next Road Trip to Disney World
Disney World can be VERY expensive, so you probably want to cut some costs wherever you can, right?. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to do that! You can save on your hotel room, your airfare, your park tickets, and even food. One of the biggest ways to save money is by picking somewhere a bit less expensive for you to stay during your trip. So, we’re going to talk about why renting an RV could be a great option for your next Disney World vacation!
A Celebrity-Inspired Drink Is Getting a SPOOKY Makeover in EPCOT!
One of our favorite places to get a drink in Disney World has announced a SPOOKY drink coming to the menu soon!. If you go to EPCOT without visiting La Cava del Tequila…you’ve made a serious mistake. This popular spot is known for unique drinks (like the fan-favorite avocado margarita) and also has some tasty bites (we can never resist the queso here!). There’s one celebrity-inspired margarita on the menu here that’s about to get a Halloween makeover, and you don’t want to miss it.
DFB Video: What Happens When You Break the RULES in Disney World?
What ACTUALLY happens when you break the rules at Disney World? Let’s go behind-the-scenes, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the What Happens When You Break the RULES in Disney World?. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can...
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Hotel Stays in 2023!
Vacationing at Disney World is expensive no matter how you look at it, but there are still some great ways to save BIG if you’re planning a trip right now!. You can opt for a Value hotel instead of a Deluxe one, consider having some groceries delivered to your hotel room to save on meals, and use rope drop instead of paying for Genie+. But if you want to save big without sacrificing anything, you should check out all the deals and discounts available right now — there are usually at least a few that can save you quite a bit of money. Now, there’s a NEW discount for Disney Visa Cardmembers!
ALERT! Dining Reservations Are Now OPEN for Christmas Day in Disney World
It’s (about to be) the most wonderful time of the year!. That’s right — we’ve already got our sights set on Christmas! But can you blame us? With Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays to look forward to, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit. And, if you’re going to be in Disney World on Christmas, you’ll want to check out the reservations that have just opened!
HURRY! These ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Hilts Are Sure To Sell Out Fast!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There’s no shortage of Star Wars merchandise out there — and no, it’s not all Baby Yoda (although a lot of it is). From Lightsaber Ears...
Amazon Just Released New Disney Holiday Tees!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve shared where you can find Disney holiday merch, and we’ve written about plenty of Disney shirts. But what about both?. If you’re looking for some seasonally...
VIDEO: Trailer Released for Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
We know it’s still spooky season for a little while longer, but the holidays are coming up fast, and this proves it!. Disney has lots of plans for this upcoming season, including the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and lots of tasty treats that will come to the Disney World parks. If you’re staying home for the holidays, you can still enjoy some Disney magic with Disney+ holiday specials. Now, the trailer is out for a NEW special that’s going to star…Kevin Bacon?
