BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Morgan Brasser claimed her second individual title of this fall season by charging up the leaderboard in the second round at the Tulsa Cup, held at par-72 Forest Ridge Golf Club. Brasser fired a 1-under par round of 71, coming from seven shots back of the lead at the start of round two to claim the tournament by one stroke. She finished at 5-over par overall, a total of 149.

HAYS, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO