⛳ FHSU's Brasser charges to Tulsa Cup title
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Morgan Brasser claimed her second individual title of this fall season by charging up the leaderboard in the second round at the Tulsa Cup, held at par-72 Forest Ridge Golf Club. Brasser fired a 1-under par round of 71, coming from seven shots back of the lead at the start of round two to claim the tournament by one stroke. She finished at 5-over par overall, a total of 149.
⛳ Tiger men finish eighth, Mills in top-20 at Tulsa Cup
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team placed eighth at the Tulsa Cup played at The Club at Indian Springs, a par-72 layout. Maddux Mills was the top Tiger finisher in a tie for 19th individually at 7-over par. The tournament was only 36 holes, played in damp conditions due to rain in the Tulsa area.
🏈 FHSU's Brandt named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defensive back Sam Brandt was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday (Oct. 24), presented by Mammoth Sports Construction. He was instrumental in Fort Hays State picking up a 27-14 win over Central Missouri this past Saturday in Hays.
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Sam Brandt and offensive lineman Riley Setlik talked with the media Tuesday before they travel to Emporia Saturday to take on Emporia State.
⚽ HHS boys drop regional opener
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their postseason opener Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Andover in the first round of the 5A West Regional. Andover (8-6-2) advances to the reginal final where they will play No. 2 seed Emporia Thursday. The Indians end their season with a 10-6-1...
Mcalester, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mcalester, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eufaula High School football team will have a game with McAlester High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 24, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and player guest Pat Kelly from Monday, October 22, 2022. Tiger Talk airs on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) at noon live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
🎙 Hays Arts Center features 3 exhibits, including ceramics, multi-media art
The Hays Art Center is featuring three exhibits now through Nov. 22. "Intuitive" features the work of former Fort Hays State University art instructor Kathleen Kuchar and Ron Michael, FHSU grad and director of the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg. Meder said she thought the energy and process...
After record weekend heat, mercury will drop this week in NW Kan.
A record high temperature was set for the second straight day Sunday in Hays. The K-State Ag Research Center reported a high of 91 degrees Sunday, tying the record set in 1921. A new record high of 90 was set Saturday. After Sunday's strong front, which produced wind gusts of...
“The Judds: Final Tour” making Tulsa stop, honoring life of Naomi Judd
TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Inaugural Founders’ Week events scheduled at NCK Tech
BELOIT — NCK Tech Foundation has announced its inaugural Founders’ Week at NCK Tech. In 1963, a group of Trailblazers envisioned the need for a local technical education institution, and with their guidance and tenacity, NCK Tech was the first technical college established in the State of Kansas in 1964.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
Cherokee Nation opens new meat processing facility in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated the opening of the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The name of the business, is a nod to the year 1839, when a constitution united the Cherokee Nation. The facility cost $8.3 million. The majority...
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
Hays school district receives Kansans Can Star recognitions
The Hays school district received several awards under the Kansans Can Star Recognition. These recognitions are based on state accreditation standards. USD 489 was honored with a silver award for post-secondary effectiveness and social emotional growth, a bronze award for kindergarten readiness and a copper award for academic preparedness for post-secondary education.
