Hays, KS

Hays Post

⛳ FHSU's Brasser charges to Tulsa Cup title

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Morgan Brasser claimed her second individual title of this fall season by charging up the leaderboard in the second round at the Tulsa Cup, held at par-72 Forest Ridge Golf Club. Brasser fired a 1-under par round of 71, coming from seven shots back of the lead at the start of round two to claim the tournament by one stroke. She finished at 5-over par overall, a total of 149.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Tiger men finish eighth, Mills in top-20 at Tulsa Cup

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team placed eighth at the Tulsa Cup played at The Club at Indian Springs, a par-72 layout. Maddux Mills was the top Tiger finisher in a tie for 19th individually at 7-over par. The tournament was only 36 holes, played in damp conditions due to rain in the Tulsa area.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 FHSU's Brandt named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defensive back Sam Brandt was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday (Oct. 24), presented by Mammoth Sports Construction. He was instrumental in Fort Hays State picking up a 27-14 win over Central Missouri this past Saturday in Hays.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Sam Brandt and offensive lineman Riley Setlik talked with the media Tuesday before they travel to Emporia Saturday to take on Emporia State.
Hays Post

⚽ HHS boys drop regional opener

HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their postseason opener Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Andover in the first round of the 5A West Regional. Andover (8-6-2) advances to the reginal final where they will play No. 2 seed Emporia Thursday. The Indians end their season with a 10-6-1...
HAYS, KS
High School Football PRO

Mcalester, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MCALESTER, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Hays Post

Inaugural Founders’ Week events scheduled at NCK Tech

BELOIT — NCK Tech Foundation has announced its inaugural Founders’ Week at NCK Tech. In 1963, a group of Trailblazers envisioned the need for a local technical education institution, and with their guidance and tenacity, NCK Tech was the first technical college established in the State of Kansas in 1964.
BELOIT, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hays Post

Hays school district receives Kansans Can Star recognitions

The Hays school district received several awards under the Kansans Can Star Recognition. These recognitions are based on state accreditation standards. USD 489 was honored with a silver award for post-secondary effectiveness and social emotional growth, a bronze award for kindergarten readiness and a copper award for academic preparedness for post-secondary education.
HAYS, KS
