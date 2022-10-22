ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

AP_000170.622a17c9fcf54304bb197a8722cd6e5b.1353
3d ago

Liar. Nothing has or will be done to protect our borders

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy