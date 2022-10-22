Read full article on original website
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Yankees’ offseason checklist: Re-sign Aaron Judge and land 2 All-Star pitchers, MLB insider says
The Yankees are on the clock. New York’s offseason began Sunday night following their 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The No. 1 item on general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list is re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who’s...
Kate Upton celebrated the Astros' ALCS win with yet another awesome custom Justin Verlander jacket
It was just five years ago that Kate Upton posted an Instagram photo of her walking to watch the Houston Astros play in the 2017 ALDS. She was wearing a custom Justin Verlander jacket, one that any Astros fan would have wanted to buy to root on Upton’s then-fiance, now husband.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow. The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Sporting News
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'
Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Rhys Hoskins on Bryce Harper’s Homer That Secured WS Berth: ‘MV3’ (Video)
The Phillies first baseman showered praise on his teammate following the home run that clinched a World Series berth.
Dodgers: LA Columnist Suggests Some Management Changes for 2023 Season
Bill Plaschke talks with Petros and Money about what changes he thinks the Dodgers need to make for the 2023 season.
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Yankees' Likely Decision On Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone Revealed
In a year that was filled with plenty of memorable moments, the Yankees' 2022 season will be remembered for ending at the hands of the Astros in the ALCS. Over the past 24 hours, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the Yankees should retain manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Benzinga
This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch
Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
Red Sox Reportedly Just Made Rafael Devers 'Substantially Improved Offer'
Many have feared that the Boston Red Sox will let superstar Rafael Devers walk, as they did with Mookie Betts years ago, which does not appear to be the case.
The World Series doesn't start until Friday, and fans are pretty hostile about it
The World Series matchup is set with the Astros and Phillies both punching their tickets Sunday night. So what now? Unfortunately, all we can do is wait until the series begins Friday night in Houston, with a four-day layoff in between. For advertising purposes, MLB’s playoff calendar is determined weeks,...
