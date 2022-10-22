ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow. The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
