Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team
Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
racer.com
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
topgear.com
Video: is the 300bhp Alpine A110 R 2023's best new sports car?
Take a closer look at the most hardcore A110 yet, including the Fernando Alonso edition... just as he leaves the team. Back in 2018, the Alpine A110 won Top Gear’s Performance Car of the Year award. We loved its lightweight agility and friendly balance. So how has Alpine spent the intervening four years? Turns out it’s been finding ways to save even more weight, add downforce and grip, and make the A110 a much more serious track-focused piece of kit. And the result is the 1,082kg Alpine A110 R.
Americans Abroad: Elation for Reyna, Pepi; Relief for Adams
With the World Cup nearing, a few U.S. players are rounding into form, while one key player fights off the injury bug.
ESPN
Eden Hazard says Belgium's 'golden generation' need World Cup win to justify nickname
Belgium skipper Eden Hazard said his country need to win the World Cup in Qatar to justify the "golden generation" tag they have carried for the past 10 years as they look to deliver the country's first major trophy. The 31-year-old Real Madrid forward has captained Belgium since 2015 and...
ESPN
Unai Emery named new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard
Unai Emery has become the new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard, it was announced on Monday. Sources told ESPN that talks between Villa and the former Villarreal manager Emery began on Sunday, with the Premier League club looking for a replacement for Gerrard who was sacked after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham last Thursday.
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer
Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer to bolster their midfield.
ESPN
RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid first Champions League loss
RB Leipzig took a big step closer to the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-2 home win over Real Madrid on Tuesday. The German side are second in Group F on nine points, one behind leaders Real and three ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they will face in their final group game next week in need of a draw to guarantee them a top-two spot.
ESPN
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar fire PSG to Champions League last 16 with 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice and Neymar added another as Paris Saint-Germain routed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to cruise into the Champions League last 16. The star attacking trio each found the net to put the hosts up 3-0 inside just...
ESPN
A-League stocks up, stocks down: Risdon gets the better of Arzani, turmoil at Perth Glory
As the World Cup draws nearer and teams begin to settle into a rhythm, ESPN's Joey Lynch breaks down four things that impressed and three things that didn't across the third week of the 2022-23 A-League Men season. Round Three Results: Western United 1-1 Macarthur FC | Western Sydney Wanderers...
