Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin to Canadiens for Cam Hillis
The Montreal Canadiens have addressed their defensive depth by adding Nicolas Beaudin from Chicago in exchange for forward Cam Hillis. Beaudin, 23, was a first-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2018, but got lost in the shuffle over the years. He has 22 NHL games to his credit, including a pair of outings in 2021-22. Beaudin has spent the season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, recording one assist in three games so far.
