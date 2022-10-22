The Montreal Canadiens have addressed their defensive depth by adding Nicolas Beaudin from Chicago in exchange for forward Cam Hillis. Beaudin, 23, was a first-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2018, but got lost in the shuffle over the years. He has 22 NHL games to his credit, including a pair of outings in 2021-22. Beaudin has spent the season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, recording one assist in three games so far.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO