Stroud, OK

oknursingtimes.com

Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening

Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

