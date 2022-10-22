Read full article on original website
oknursingtimes.com
Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening
Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
Pippi Longstocking actress from 1998 movie quarantined with an Okie during pandemic, fell in love
Actress Tami Erin played the iconic role of Pippi Longstocking in the movie The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking which was released in 1998. Erin was based in Los Angeles and kept in touch with a good friend, Tommy Parker, a fashion photographer originally from Tulsa and had been living in New York City for years.
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Photos: Goats, dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
news9.com
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
okcfox.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away ownership of the company, removes ‘burden of wealth’ from family
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving away ownership of the Oklahoma-based company. The decision was announced in an opinion piece written for Fox News. In an editorial called, “I Choose God,” David Green says he’s walked away from the company and transferred...
"I Feel Like I'm Living In A Horror Movie:" Family Of Man Killed In Axe Attack Speaks Out
The family of a man who was killed after being hit in the head with an axe is in shock. They can’t understand why someone would do something so violent to someone they didn’t even know. Angelia Gale, the aunt of 22-year-old Jimmy Patterson, said he just moved...
