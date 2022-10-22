ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album Release Date In ‘Jimmy Cooks’ Video

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zGBP_0ijHB0XZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Drake and 21 Savage are releasing a joint album together.

The two announced the project today —Which is also 21 Savage's 30th birthday— in the middle of their new "Jimmy Cooks" music video. A little over a minute into the Mahfuz Sultan-directed visual, the artists snuck in the title and the release date for their new record. OVO Sound and Republic Records also shared the news on their social medias.

The album is called Her Loss, and it's scheduled to arrive this Friday (October 28). Check out the announcement in Drake and 21's "Jimmy Cooks" video below.

This is the second time the two have surprised their fans this week. On Wednesday, Drake appeared unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta, telling the crowd he hadn't performed in the city in four years.

Drake and 21 have collaborated a number of times over the years, including on "Knife Talk" from Drake's 2021 release Certified Lover Boy, and "Mr. Right Now" off of 21 and Metro Boomin's 2020 album Savage Mode II.

"Jimmy Cooks," from Drake's most recent album Honestly, Nevermind, is the pair's latest collaboration. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, which makes the track Drake's 11th Hot 100 No. 1 hit and 21 Savage's second.

