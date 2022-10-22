ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

The adorably puzzly landscapes of Dorfromantik get some cherry blossoms

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa3sK_0ijH9DFW00

Delightfully relaxed tile-placing game Dorfromantik has a new update out on Steam that adds a new biome, one of pink cherry blossom trees and boxy little houses, for your pleasure.

The biome was made for the Nintendo Switch release of Dorfromantik, but it's now in the PC version as well as a few optimizations and world options. The update is free.

The biggest change in this update is full controller support, which was implemented for the Switch release but now comes to PC as well. That also means that Dorfromantik should run quite well on your Steam Deck, and developer Toukana Interactive thinks that Valve will mark it as fully compatible some time soon.

The update also has lots of performance optimizations. "In order to port Dorfromantik to the Nintendo Switch, we had to perform a lot of performance optimizations, which will now of course also benefit the PC version. We will fine-tune a few more parts so that we can meet the wide range of different hardware requirements for PC," said the devs.

One of those is actually a constraint added for the Switch hardware that adds borders to the normally-infinite world you place tiles in. Since it's sometimes a cool way to play you can now add the rule to your Custom Mode games.

Dorfromantik is a tile-placing puzzle game with the vibe of a relaxed city builder. I'd call it more of a landscape builder, myself, but either way it's adorable. "Dorfromantik is a soothing puzzle game that only very occasionally makes me want to punch a train," said our Chris Livingston last year. For my part, I find it to be so absorbingly relaxed that I can lose hours just ploppin tiles into nice little landscapes.

You can find the announcement and the full patch notes for Dorfromantik on Steam.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com

Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3

While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"

Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos

Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
hypebeast.com

Get in the Scary Spirt With Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low GS "Halloween"

Earlier this month, Nike presented a new iteration of its Dunk Low and it was designed with a smooth leather base, sat atop a bright green sole, and was all put together in the spirit of Halloween. And while the spooky holiday is only around the corner, the Swoosh isn’t stopping just yet, as the Oregon-based footwear specialist has just presented another Halloween-inspired shoe in the form of the Air Jordan 1 Low GS ”Halloween.”
Parade

26 Halloween Painting and Decorating Pumpkin Trends That Are Blowing up Our Instagram Feeds

Oh, my, gourd—Halloween season is officially in full swing, and we couldn't be more thrilled! Even better, thanks to a slew of influencers, bloggers and crafters, your pumpkin game is going to be lit this year. We rounded up 26 pumpkin painting ideas that are all over Instagram and Pinterest right now—and trust us, your pumpkins will be serious #goals. So if you're looking for another DIY Halloween decoration idea, pumpkin painting is perfect.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk High “Cinnabar” Coming Soon: Photos

The Nike Dunk High has gotten some exceptional colorways as of late. One of the best shoes on the market these days is the Nike Dunk High. Dunks are back on in 2022, and as a result, Nike has delivered a ton of new colorways. These offerings have been pretty popular, and at times, it feels like it’s almost impossible to cop new offerings. The hype is real and with the Fall in full swing, Nike is bringing out even more new color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Official Images

You can’t go wrong with some Valentine’s Day sneakers. Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from coming through with some teasers for their upcoming Valentine’s Day range. V-Day is one of those days that most people hate, although there is a contingency of people who adore the celebration of love. If you’re one of those people, then these shoes are probably for you.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy