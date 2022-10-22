The adorably puzzly landscapes of Dorfromantik get some cherry blossoms

Delightfully relaxed tile-placing game Dorfromantik has a new update out on Steam that adds a new biome, one of pink cherry blossom trees and boxy little houses, for your pleasure.

The biome was made for the Nintendo Switch release of Dorfromantik, but it's now in the PC version as well as a few optimizations and world options. The update is free.

The biggest change in this update is full controller support, which was implemented for the Switch release but now comes to PC as well. That also means that Dorfromantik should run quite well on your Steam Deck, and developer Toukana Interactive thinks that Valve will mark it as fully compatible some time soon.

The update also has lots of performance optimizations. "In order to port Dorfromantik to the Nintendo Switch, we had to perform a lot of performance optimizations, which will now of course also benefit the PC version. We will fine-tune a few more parts so that we can meet the wide range of different hardware requirements for PC," said the devs.

One of those is actually a constraint added for the Switch hardware that adds borders to the normally-infinite world you place tiles in. Since it's sometimes a cool way to play you can now add the rule to your Custom Mode games.

Dorfromantik is a tile-placing puzzle game with the vibe of a relaxed city builder. I'd call it more of a landscape builder, myself, but either way it's adorable. "Dorfromantik is a soothing puzzle game that only very occasionally makes me want to punch a train," said our Chris Livingston last year. For my part, I find it to be so absorbingly relaxed that I can lose hours just ploppin tiles into nice little landscapes.

You can find the announcement and the full patch notes for Dorfromantik on Steam.