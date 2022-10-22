Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Reviewing a dramatic United States GP as Max Verstappen hunts down Lewis Hamilton for win
There are some races where I have a natural desire to loudly applaud as the chequered flag drops before quickly remembering that I'm actually still commentating live on TV. As Sebastian Vettel was charging around the outside of an equally determined Kevin Magnussen on the final lap of a breathless race on Sunday, it was certainly one of those moments.
SkySports
Red Bull want 'closure' on Formula 1 cost cap breach as FIA talks get set to resume
The newly-crowned constructors' champions had been in discussions with the FIA in the lead-up to the United States GP after being accused of a 'minor' breach of 2021's $145m spending limit, although talks were put on hold following the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday. Red Bull...
SkySports
Ferrari, Mercedes face 'difficult' challenge to challenge Red Bull for 2023 F1 titles, says Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg says it will be "so difficult" for Mercedes and Ferrari to challenge Red Bull at the front of the Formula 1 grid next season. Red Bull confirmed the addition of the constructors' championship to Max Verstappen's second successive drivers' title as the Dutchman won the United States Grand Prix, and will undoubtedly go into 2023 as the team to beat.
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Kai Havertz produces super strike to send Chelsea into last 16 as Man City's Erling Haaland held by Mats Hummels in Dortmund
Kai Havertz's winning goals for Chelsea in the Champions League final in May 2021 and Club World Cup final earlier this year ensured he will always hold a place in the hearts of the club's fans, but even diehard Blues supporters must admit the German has failed to show his best form under either Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter this season.
Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United first-team training ahead of Europa League tie with Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United's first team at Carrington on Tuesday. Ronaldo was dropped for United's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday Night Football as punishment for refusing to go on as a late substitute and for leaving early in last week's win over Tottenham. However, manager...
Comments / 0