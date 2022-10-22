No. 20 Texas leads No. 11 Oklahoma State 31-24 at the half

We have no storage of fireworks in Stillwater after an offensive slugfest between No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns lead by a score of 31-24 at the half.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has not been sharp to start the game. He is 11-for-24 for 190 yards and two scores despite missing multiple easy throws. Ewers’ interception on the Longhorns’ first drive set Oklahoma State up to take a 3-0 lead.

The Texas running backs are enjoying a great game thus far. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson have combined for 161 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Robinson added a 41-yard receiving touchdown for good measure.

Oklahoma State’s offense is slicing through Texas’ defense with ease. The Pokes have over 300 total yards as the Longhorns can not slow down the quick passing attack.

Spencer Sanders is 20-for-33 for 208 yards and an interception. His mobility continues to give Texas problems, as he has 39 yards on seven carries.

Penalties have been entirely one-sided as Texas has been penalized 11 times compared to Oklahoma State’s zero.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.