PHOTOS: Wisconsin bests Purdue 35-24 on Homecoming

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers bested the Purdue Boilermakers in a 35-24 Homecoming victory. This win was crucial for the Badgers’ bowl eligibility, and they played up to the challenge, controlling the game from start to finish.

The Wisconsin defense shut down quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the Boilermakers’ offense with three interceptions. Badgers’ safety John Torchio grabbed two of the interceptions, including a 31-yard pick-six that helped them to build the 21-3 halftime lead.

The Wisconsin offense thrived in a well-balanced attack and took advantage of the short fields provided by the defense. Running back Braelon Allen had another 100-yard day on the ground, while Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz finished with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers will have a bye week next weekend before facing the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall on Nov. 5.

Below are some of the best photos from Wisconsin football’s 35-24 Homecoming victory over the Purdue Boilermakers:

NCAA Football: Purdue at Wisconsin

