Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Has a Higher Net Worth Than You’d Think
Bringing in the big bucks! Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — andChrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!. What Is Chase Chrisley’s Net Worth?. The...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Started Rumor That Played A Part In Buff Bagwell’s Depression
Buff Bagwell’s very short tenure in WWE has left a question mark in the minds of the fans. He only wrestled one match for the company against Booker T following which he was released by WWE. Buff Bagwell recently opened up about some of the issues he faced after his release.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Drops Hint That Miro Is Missing Out Because Tony Khan Only Pushes His Favorites In AEW
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro simply did not have a good time there all the way to his release as well. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted in AEW during the September 9th, 2020, episode of Dynamite as Kip Sabian’s Best Man. After a shaky start, Miro eventually became The Redeemer and won the TNT Championship before losing it to Sammy Guevara.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted After Reports of Him Possibly Buying Out CM Punk’s AEW Contract
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On New Debut At NXT Level Up This Week
WWE announced a reimagining of 205 Live with the introduction of NXT: Level Up. The new show made its debut on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere on February 18, 2022. For those not in the know, NXT: Level Up features young and up-and-comer athletes before they...
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Viewership Drops Big This Week
WWE brought an episode of RAW this week without Triple H backstage. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the show still went on without The Game at the helm. This week saw Triple H’s return to his backstage responsibilities, but how did viewership turn out?. According to...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Recalls Hiring an Agent After Hearing Vince McMahon Hated Them
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially making a name for himself during WCW. Goldberg previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past. Goldberg debuted in WWE back in 2003, instantly demolishing The Rock and making an impact. Prior to that, Goldberg...
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Screwed Out Of NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Win
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are on the chase for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but it is quite a journey for the two. They were nixed from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and this week was a tough time for them as well. This...
