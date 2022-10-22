Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Lana Drops Hint That Miro Is Missing Out Because Tony Khan Only Pushes His Favorites In AEW
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro simply did not have a good time there all the way to his release as well. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted in AEW during the September 9th, 2020, episode of Dynamite as Kip Sabian’s Best Man. After a shaky start, Miro eventually became The Redeemer and won the TNT Championship before losing it to Sammy Guevara.
Nikki Cross’ New Gear Dragged For Looking Like The Backstreet Boys
After being absent from WWE television for several weeks, Nikki Cross returned last night on Monday Night RAW and cost Bianca Belair her match with Bayley. Just when fans thought that she had aligned herself with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross turned around and viciously attacked Bayley as well. Nikki Cross’...
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
Tony Khan Blasted After Reports of Him Possibly Buying Out CM Punk’s AEW Contract
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of love for professional wrestling and no one can doubt that. However, things have not been going well for him regarding his reputation. The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. They then got involved in a brawl backstage and were subsequently suspended. In fact, AEW is in talks of buying out CM Punk’s contract.
Buff Bagwell Believes He Has ‘One More Run’ Left In Him
Buff Bagwell’s career in the professional wrestling scene spanned for over 30 years. He saw most of his success in WCW, where he was a member of the New World Order and won the Tag Team championship five times. Bagwell recently said that he would definitely love to wrestle again.
Jim Ross Started Rumor That Played A Part In Buff Bagwell’s Depression
Buff Bagwell’s very short tenure in WWE has left a question mark in the minds of the fans. He only wrestled one match for the company against Booker T following which he was released by WWE. Buff Bagwell recently opened up about some of the issues he faced after his release.
The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Debuts During WWE NXT
WWE’s NXT brand is always evolving, and one stable saw an addition this week. Joe Gacy’s stable just saw a new recruit, and she is the daughter of the Most Electrifying Sports Entertainer of all time. The Schism have been on a creepy roll since debuting as a...
Bron Breakker Says Working With JD McDonagh Made Him A Better Sports Entertainer
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
Elektra Lopez Returns During WWE NXT This Week
Elektra Lopez was the glue that held Legado del Fantasma together during the group’s time in NXT. WWE took away her and replaced her with Zelina Vega. Tonight, Elektra Lopez finally began her solo career on the white and gold brand. Elektra Lopez made her shocking return to NXT...
Nick Gage Called The Hulk Hogan Of The Indies
Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as a benchmark in the pro wrestling world. Millions of fans think about Hulk Hogan the moment pro wrestling comes to mind. Now, another man could be stepping into that mindset. Brett Lauderdale recently opened up in a big way during “The Business of the...
Bray Wyatt’s ‘Crazy Ideas’ Get Big Kudos From DDP
Bray Wyatt is most certainly one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, and many fans agree with this notion. However, he was never used properly until the very end. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Goldberg Recalls Hiring an Agent After Hearing Vince McMahon Hated Them
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially making a name for himself during WCW. Goldberg previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past. Goldberg debuted in WWE back in 2003, instantly demolishing The Rock and making an impact. Prior to that, Goldberg...
Kevin Owens Feels He’s A Better Babyface Than Heel
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. He honed his craft in the independent circuit before making his way to WWE in 2014. Owens is more than aware of how to get fan reactions,...
Spoiler On New Debut At NXT Level Up This Week
WWE announced a reimagining of 205 Live with the introduction of NXT: Level Up. The new show made its debut on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere on February 18, 2022. For those not in the know, NXT: Level Up features young and up-and-comer athletes before they...
Nikki ASH Returns as Nikki Cross During WWE Raw This Week
Nikki Cross had an entirely different gimmick during her days in Triple H’s version of NXT. The former Sanity member was turned into a superhero and renamed Nikki A.S.H after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she returned to Raw with her NXT gimmick. Nikki A.S.H returned to...
Elias Receives Old Theme Song During WWE Raw This Week
Elias returned to WWE after weeks of absence last week and immediately ignited a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The Drifter appeared during Raw tonight with his old WWE theme song. Elias took on Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy during Raw tonight. The Raw superstar entered the ring to his...
Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Screwed Out Of NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Win
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are on the chase for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but it is quite a journey for the two. They were nixed from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and this week was a tough time for them as well. This...
Tommaso Ciampa Is On ‘The Road To Recovery’ Again After Surgery
Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t been following The Miz around on WWE television in recent memory. During RAW this week, Johnny Gargano confirmed that his former partner is out of action with an injury. Now we have a bit of an update. Ciampa logged onto Instagram, and he sent out an...
WWE RAW Viewership Drops Big This Week
WWE brought an episode of RAW this week without Triple H backstage. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the show still went on without The Game at the helm. This week saw Triple H’s return to his backstage responsibilities, but how did viewership turn out?. According to...
