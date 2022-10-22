ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

fox44news.com

Arrest made in Falls County shooting

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Police identify 4-year-old who died in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. Omari Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Update: Man involved in Milam County shooting during mental health call identified

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into an incident where a man was killed and a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy was shot in Rockdale. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV reportedly responded to a mental health call near Rockdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Sheriff Mike Clore stated that during Ferguson's assessment, the person in crisis became uncooperative and showed suicidal tendencies.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Coryell crash ends with one dead

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...

