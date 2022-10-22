Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
Police identify 4-year-old who died in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. Omari Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had...
KWTX
Texas DPS identifies man who allegedly shot area deputy responding to mental health call
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Mark Edward Evers, 64, of Rockdale, Texas, as the assailant who shot and wounded a Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a mental health call. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 100...
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
Update: Man involved in Milam County shooting during mental health call identified
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into an incident where a man was killed and a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy was shot in Rockdale. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV reportedly responded to a mental health call near Rockdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Sheriff Mike Clore stated that during Ferguson's assessment, the person in crisis became uncooperative and showed suicidal tendencies.
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Coryell crash ends with one dead
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
KWTX
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
Armed robbery suspect steals cash while wearing WWE belt: Temple police
Killeen police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.
SWAT team called out to home in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department called out a SWAT team early Wednesday morning after responding to a fight at a home in southeast Austin.
Belton man charged with capital murder, 3-year-old's body found in wooded area
A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area. "Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake."
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
Crews respond to Waco house fire on Tuesday
The Waco Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire at the 1900 Block of Connor Avenue on Tuesday.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
KWTX
Bellmead man accused of killing in-laws claimed he suffered memory blackout after father-in-law threatened him
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson told Texas Rangers that he had a memory blackout after his father-in-law threatened him and he initially said he didn’t remember shooting him or his mother-in-law in May 2020. Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Donald McCarthy played a two-hour video on Tuesday of...
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Comments / 0