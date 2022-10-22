Blade of the 47 Ronin was officially released today for streaming on Netflix as well as on DVD, the first film written by former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee:. The film was written by Mendez and her partner Aimee Garcia (perhaps best known for playing Ella on Lucifer), the pair's first screenplay work. It was filmed in Budapest, Hungary for Universal 1440 Entertainment towards the end of 2021. The sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves film 47 Ronin is set several hundred years after the film first, so he will not be returning.

1 DAY AGO