THE ROCK'S BLACK ADAM CONQUERS BOX OFFICE, KAUFMAN VS. LAWLER, ALEX RILEY AND MORE

The Rock’s Black Adam opened with $140 million at the box office this past weekend, $67 million of which was from The United States. Johnson was surprising fans at NYC screenings over the weekend. News 12 in The Bronx featured a piece on Bridgeport, CT native Traevon Jordan, who...
BLADE OF THE 47 RONIN, THE FIRST FILM WRITTEN BY AJ 'LEE' MENDEZ NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Blade of the 47 Ronin was officially released today for streaming on Netflix as well as on DVD, the first film written by former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee:. The film was written by Mendez and her partner Aimee Garcia (perhaps best known for playing Ella on Lucifer), the pair's first screenplay work. It was filmed in Budapest, Hungary for Universal 1440 Entertainment towards the end of 2021. The sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves film 47 Ronin is set several hundred years after the film first, so he will not be returning.
AUDIENCE FOR PREMIERE EPISODE OF VH-1'S SURREAL LIFE WITH THE FORMER LANA IS...

The premiere episode of VH-1's revived reality series The Surrreal Life, which features the former Lana, CJ Perry and Dennis Rodman among the cast, garnered 433,000 viewers last night at 9 PM EST. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...

