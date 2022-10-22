Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA
Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK ON AXS TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA World Title. *TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Generation Me. *Knockouts Champion Angelina Love vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tara with Mickie James...
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers.
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. WWE NXT's Kiana James. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander.
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
XAVIER WOODS COMPETING ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THIS WEEKEND
WWE's Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday's edition of ABC's Wheel of Fortune.
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
AEW RATINGS, TBS IS HAPPY WITH AEW RIGHT NOW FOR SURE, DO SPORTS AFFECT WRESTLING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, thank you for your work through the years and I hope this letter finds you and yours very well. The reason I'm sending in this barrage is because I've been enjoying your Q&As more and more lately and especially Dave's essays and detailed anecdotes on AEW's state. I encourage Dave to write more long pieces and maybe if he could use his skills to go in depth specifically on TV & ratings in a future article, I think it would be beneficial since if I'm curious and a bit confused, I'm sure other fellow readers are too. The questions go long because I am sincerely trying to gain deeper understanding while trying to avoid the same ol' same ol' answers.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available.
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle.
NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 10/28 AND LEGEND IN ATTENDANCE AT NXT
Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Tank Ledger. Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) defeated Jakara Jackson. During the match, Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag. After Thea won, he got in the ring with Thea and Andre to wave the flag. Brooks Jensen (with...
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
WHAT PUNK MEANS TO AEW, TOO MANY AEW BELTS, KHAN-ABRAMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So, I do agree, AEW has too many title belts. If ROH got its own distribution and peeled off it would help a little, but yes too many belts. I did notice that this Friday, (10/21) Rush and 10 are having a three way with Orange Cassidy for whatever that title is called. What if AEW did that with it? Made it like a gimmick match title, kind of like how NJPW uses the 'King of Wrestling' title? NJPW also in my opinion has too many belts, and I at least think this is a unique one at least.
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. He...
