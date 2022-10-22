Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA
Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-HULU UPDATE AND MORE
The expiration date on the WWE content on Hulu has been removed. What that means remains to be seen. Dana Brooke responded to a comment Seth Rollins apparently made on commentary on Raw:. Candice LeRae tweeted:. Mandy Rose dominates NXT: WWE Playlist. Booker T on Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN, MONDAY NIGHT RAW LINEUPS
Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1 featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an open...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RATINGS, TBS IS HAPPY WITH AEW RIGHT NOW FOR SURE, DO SPORTS AFFECT WRESTLING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, thank you for your work through the years and I hope this letter finds you and yours very well. The reason I'm sending in this barrage is because I've been enjoying your Q&As more and more lately and especially Dave's essays and detailed anecdotes on AEW's state. I encourage Dave to write more long pieces and maybe if he could use his skills to go in depth specifically on TV & ratings in a future article, I think it would be beneficial since if I'm curious and a bit confused, I'm sure other fellow readers are too. The questions go long because I am sincerely trying to gain deeper understanding while trying to avoid the same ol' same ol' answers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ISSUES STATEMENT ON KARL ANDERSON
Regarding Karl Anderson and the NEVER Openweight Championship. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka. NJPW had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NXT STARS RETURN, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT TV EPISODE & MORE
Electra Lopez, who had at one point been earmarked to move to the main roster with Legado del Fantasma, returned to WWE NXT on last night's episode, attacking Indi Hartwell. Odyssey Jones returned in a cameo last night as well. WWE NXT began rolling out a new mysterious character titled...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES, DUKE MAKES HIS FIRST MOVE ON THEA, ELEKTRA IS CROSS, THINGS GET ROCKY IN THE SCHISM, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We take a look back at highlights from Halloween Havoc. Match Number One: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark versus Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Lyons with a waist lock on Carter. Nikkita with a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler...
Comments / 0