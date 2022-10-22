Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK ON AXS TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA World Title. *TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Generation Me. *Knockouts Champion Angelina Love vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tara with Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RATINGS, TBS IS HAPPY WITH AEW RIGHT NOW FOR SURE, DO SPORTS AFFECT WRESTLING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, thank you for your work through the years and I hope this letter finds you and yours very well. The reason I'm sending in this barrage is because I've been enjoying your Q&As more and more lately and especially Dave's essays and detailed anecdotes on AEW's state. I encourage Dave to write more long pieces and maybe if he could use his skills to go in depth specifically on TV & ratings in a future article, I think it would be beneficial since if I'm curious and a bit confused, I'm sure other fellow readers are too. The questions go long because I am sincerely trying to gain deeper understanding while trying to avoid the same ol' same ol' answers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT NEXT FOR AEW & THE ELITE & PUNK, NEW SIGNINGS, BULLY VS. ALEXANDER, THE ROCK AND DC & TONS MORE
PWInsider Elite subscribers are currently listening to:. -Mike Johnson's latest 45 minute audio Hotline breaking down where things stand with CM Punk, The Elite & AEW and what is the likeliest steps forward for all involved, The reality of CM Punk returning to WWE, what would have to happen with AEW and then with WWE in order for that return to happen, What CM Punk brought to AEW that the locker room will now have to bring to the company themselves, Two international talents believed to be signed with AEW going forward, A review of The Rock's "Black Adam" and why Warner Bros. Discovery should hand him the keys to producing DC films going forward, When to expect Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander in Impact Wrestling, Impact updates on Masha Slamovich and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 10/28 AND LEGEND IN ATTENDANCE AT NXT
Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Tank Ledger. Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) defeated Jakara Jackson. During the match, Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag. After Thea won, he got in the ring with Thea and Andre to wave the flag. Brooks Jensen (with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO NYC WITH TWO EVENTS THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City this Thursday and Friday at the Palladium in Times Square. Thursday 10/27 will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. This Friday 10/28 will be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TED DIBIASE, DANHAUSEN SIGNINGS SET FOR HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM THIS WEEK
Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have several live, interactive signings this week. You can order items to be signed at their website. The current schedule:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN NASH DISCUSSES THE PASSING OF HIS SON TRISTEN ON HIS PODCAST
Kevin Nash returned to his podcast Kliq This today, discussing the passing of his son Tristen last week:. Everyone at PWInsider.com sends our condolences to the Nash family. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NXT STARS RETURN, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT TV EPISODE & MORE
Electra Lopez, who had at one point been earmarked to move to the main roster with Legado del Fantasma, returned to WWE NXT on last night's episode, attacking Indi Hartwell. Odyssey Jones returned in a cameo last night as well. WWE NXT began rolling out a new mysterious character titled...
Pro Wrestling Insider
XAVIER WOODS COMPETING ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THIS WEEKEND
WWE's Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday's edition of ABC's Wheel of Fortune. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. He...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S JADE CARGILL TO APPEAR ON 'SHERRI'
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on syndicated talks show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd this Tuesday 10/26. Check your local listings for when the episode will air in your area. In NYC, the show will air at 10 AM EST. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Comments / 0