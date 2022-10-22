Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Russo pulls off hat trick against Michigan on Senior Night
Michigan versus Notre Dame — you would be hard pressed to name a rivalry more classic than this one. The Irish entered this special Senior Night matchup Tuesday leading Michigan 14-3-4 all time in the series. Their last meeting was last year in Ann Arbor where Notre Dame won 3-1.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish await road test versus No. 4 Louisville
Coming off a disheartening loss to ACC cellar-dwellers Virginia, Notre Dame volleyball faces a brutal test in their effort to bounce back. The Irish travel to Louisville to take on the fourth-ranked Cardinals on Wednesday evening. Louisville enters the game with a sparkling 18-2 record. Their only losses are to No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Pittsburgh. The latter loss came in a heartbreaking five-setter, as the Cardinals dropped their game with the ACC leaders.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Level up: Irish look to take next step under Ivey
Notre Dame women’s basketball enters the 2022 season with expectations unlike any they’ve seen in two years under head coach Niele Ivey. For every rebuilding hardship that Ivey’s first season brought, her second campaign in 2021 provided signs of a program on the way back to the top. Ivey’s inaugural Irish lost on opening day to Ohio and ended the season with an unceremonious first round exit in the ACC tournament. Her second squad beat Ohio by 36 points on opening night, and didn’t end the season before making a run to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish prepare to meet Spartans in Big Ten opener
Throughout the first month of the season, Fighting Irish hockey has become well-acquainted with The Great Lakes State. Having already squared off with Northern Michigan and Western Michigan, Notre Dame now turns its attention to the Michigan State Spartans. This weekend’s series in South Bend will usher in Big Ten action, marking the first of twelve series on both teams’ conference slates. The matchup will also serve as a crucial segue for the 12th-ranked Irish, whose seven games to follow are against teams rated above them.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
State of the Irish
Editor’s Note: Sammie McCarthy, Nate Moller and Aidan Thomas contributed to this report. After a week away from campus for Irish students, here’s a look at how the Notre Dame teams did over fall break. Notre Dame volleyball goes 2-2 It was home cooking for the Irish volleyball...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Let’s go with Logan’: Diggs answers the call
Sophomore running back Logan Diggs made his presence known as a freshman. With injuries marring the running back room in 2021, Diggs stepped in to fill a major complementary role down the stretch. He notched seven touches for 44 yards in his season debut versus Virginia Tech. In a three-game stretch versus UNC, Navy and Virginia, Diggs filled his role to the tune of 28 carries for 165 yards, good for 5.9 yards per carry and two touchdowns.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football: IHSAA sectional semifinals schedule, playoff brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this week with sectional semifinal games Friday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
joeinsider.com
2022 MHSAA football playoff brackets announced
The 2022 Michigan high school football regular season has ended and seven St. Joseph County schools have earned a berth into the MHSAA playoffs. Full brackets were released Sunday and statewide pairings can be found here. All St. Joseph County teams will have their first round games at the standard 7 p.m. Friday start time.
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
WNDU
Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Where to run, walk and hike in South Bend
I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, where the UW-Madison campus is seamlessly integrated into the city. Local families and students alike stroll the same State Street, hike in the same arboretum and frequent the same restaurants and cafes without a second thought. So imagine my surprise when I came to Notre Dame and saw how completely divorced its students are from the rest of the South Bend community!
valpo.life
A spotlight on Aviva Valparaiso’s Cindy Stalbaum
Aviva Valparaiso Resident Cynthia (Cindy) Stalbaum has spent many years making an impact on the Valparaiso community, though some of her most memorable moments happened inside the halls of Valparaiso High School (VHS), where she worked as a vocational teacher helping students prepare for life after graduation. Stalbaum taught at...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Comments / 0