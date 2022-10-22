Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
The Eagle Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to ‘Taste of Texarkana’
It's almost here the Taste of Texarkana is back and it's big! This year's event at the Four States Fair Entertainment Center is set for Tuesday, November 1 and The Eagle has your chance to win tickets. So far there are already 34 vendors that will be there from restaurants,...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet
The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
KTBS
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
KTBS
Bossier Parish Principals of the Year named among much fanfare
BENTON, La. - Three Bossier Parish principals started their week on a high note after Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised them with the news they were chosen as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year. Norcha Lacy has been named the Elementary Principal of the Year. Since taking the reins as principal...
KTBS
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open
It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
hopeprescott.com
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
ktalnews.com
Severe storms are possible Monday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy, muggy, and warm weather that began this weekend will continue today. The warm and humid air and a cold front arriving late this afternoon into tonight will bring the threat of severe storms to the ArkLaTex. Breezy and warm with storms arriving late:...
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
marioncoherald.com
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
KTBS
Paws to Care: Caddo Animal Services
SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s Wednesday and it’s time to Paws to heal for our four-legged friends. This week Kim Freeman, with Caddo Animal Services joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of a furry friend.
ktoy1047.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
KTBS
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
KLTV
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located. Premier High School in...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
tigertimesonline.com
Former color guard instructor faces federal & state charges
A former Texas High color guard instructor was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Texarkana Arkansas police. He fled from TISD police while being questioned at the Texarkana ISD Welcome Center located on Kennedy Ln where the district’s human resources office is located. While on his unsuccessful run, he claims to have thrown his phone out the window of his car while driving eastbound on Interstate 30. The Texarkana Arkansas Police searched for the phone but never recovered it.
